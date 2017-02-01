Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2017, payable on or before April 20, 2017. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President, Finance
Lantic Inc.
(514) 940-4350
www.lantic.ca
www.rogerssugarinc.com
