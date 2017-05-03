Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

Wednesday, May 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
MONTREAL, CANADA–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) -

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on June 30, 2017, payable on or before July 20, 2017. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President Finance
Lantic Inc.
(514) 940-4350
www.lantic.ca
www.rogerssugarinc.com
