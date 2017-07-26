Rohit Communities’ 6 New Interior Styles Revolutionizes Home Building

EDMONTON, AB–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – Rohit Communities has introduced six exclusive designer interior styles to new homes in Edmonton and Calgary. Completely unique to Rohit, these six globally inspired interior home styles break from the bondage of beige which has taken a stranglehold on the industry. What was previously only achievable by custom home builders is now available to all Rohit customers, in every home style.

From the cabinetry and counters, to hinges and handles, every detail has been carefully curated to create a look that truly speaks to customers’ personal style, at the value that they have come to expect from Rohit. The promise is that no matter which style is chosen, the price remains the same.

Each element of the six designs was chosen after thorough research on global trends in the design and home building industries, and with feedback from our customers themselves. Inspired by Canada’s democratic principles, Rohit is placing the power to build a home which reflects individual style, back into the hands of the people, all at an attainable price point.

“We found that home buyers were tired of the “boring beige” homes which saturated the market. While they were nice, there was nothing to distinguish new homes from one another. As the world becomes more connected and everything is shared online, customers are looking to let their personality shine through their biggest fashion accessory-their home,” said Heather Jeffares, Marketing Manager for Rohit Communities. “We saw an opportunity to provide our customers with the home style they dreamed of, at a price they could afford. We got to work creating 6 completely unique designs that will reflect each customers’ sense of style, without the hassle or price tag of a custom build.”

Rohit Communities is proud to introduce 6 designer interior styles:

Boho Chic – Eclectic, Cultured Colour

New Nordic – Inviting, Minimal Living

Green Living – Sustainable, Streamlined Style

Timeless Traditional – Rich, Warm Luxury

Glass Tower – Sleek, Minimal Modernism

Contemporary Classic – Effortless, Casual Elegance

Whether someone is inspired by the cultured colours of Boho Chic, refreshed by the sustainable yet streamlined elements of Green Living, or captured by the effortless and casual elegance of Contemporary Classic, these home designs will reflect each individual’s personality, lifestyle, and trend preferences. These six designs represent Rohit Communities’ mandate to usher in The Democratization of Style, One Home at a Time.

Learn more about these 6 new interior styles by downloading the app “My Rohit Home” for iOS and Android or visit our 2 new showhomes (Boho Chic and Timeless Traditional) at 5509 Allbright Square in Edmonton’s community of Allard.

About Rohit Communities:

Rohit Communities is the foundation of Rohit Group of Companies, a diversified real estate organization in Western Canada. Rohit Communities is a leader in home building due to efficient use of space and attention to architectural design. Rohit has received multiple awards at the local, provincial and national levels, including winning Edmonton’s Home Builder of the Year four times.

In 2015, Rohit Communities expanded into the Regina and Calgary markets. Rohit’s commitment to building innovation is evidenced by their award-winning duplexes and townhomes.

