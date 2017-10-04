Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Roost(R) Unveils Second Generation Smart Home Products Roost(R) Unveils Second Generation Smart Home Products Roost(R) Unveils Second Generation Smart Home Products RecommendedOMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Prepares Two Robots For DeploymentNew Research and Advisory Firm Kaleido Insights Launches with Release of Original Research to Help Corporate Leaders Act On Technology Trends Shaping the FutureOpenClassrooms, Europe’s Leading Online Education Platform, Launches in the United States