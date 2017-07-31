Rory Wood Named General Manager at Okotoks Ford and Okotoks Lincoln

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – July 31, 2017) - The Wood Automotive Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rory Wood (Rory) as General Manager, Okotoks Ford and Okotoks Lincoln effective August 1, 2017. Most recently, Rory served as General Sales Manager at Okotoks Ford and Okotoks Lincoln and brings more than a decade of experience to his new position.

“As a third generation car dealer, the industry has always been a part of my life,” says Rory. “The things I’ve learned from my father Gerry and grandfather James about integrity and exceeding customer expectations will continue as the foundation for successful growth in the Calgary, Okotoks and Sheep River market.”

Rory has worked for the Wood Automotive Group since 2004 and has extensive experience in sales and leasing for both new and pre-owned vehicles as well as expertise in fleet and commercial sales and leasing. Rory began his studies at Humber College and then earned a Bachelor of Automotive Marketing and Management degree from Northwood University followed by post-graduate studies at the National Automobile Dealers Association.

“This is such an exciting time to be in the automotive industry,” says Rory. “Our industry is a global innovator and Ford leads the pack. New Apps allow you to access your vehicle from just about anywhere and autonomous vehicles are just a few years away. Today’s vehicle shopper expects this same level of technology and Okotoks Ford Lincoln delivers. Our just launched newly designed website www.okotoksford.com is one of the most advanced dealership websites in North America. We have built the site to expand and incorporate the latest digital technology as it becomes available. It’s important for our dealership to stay on top and to be pioneers in the vehicle shopping experience.”

About Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Located on Westland Road under the giant Canadian flag, Okotoks Ford Lincoln has a comprehensive inventory of new Ford and Lincoln vehicles as well as dozens of pre-owned vehicles in stock. The dealership has a staff of over fifty and includes two major showrooms, a large parts centre and 39 fully-equipped service bays.

About Wood Automotive Group

Based in Calgary Alberta and with of staff of almost 600, the Wood Automotive Group includes Woodridge Ford, Woodridge Lincoln, Advantage Ford, Okotoks Ford, Okotoks Lincoln, Big 4 Motors, Village Honda, Driverz Auto, Cavalcade Auto Acceptance and All makes Collision and Repair.