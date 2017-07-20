Routemaster Announces Shareholder Approval of Royalty Acquisition

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RM) (“Routemaster” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of common shareholders held on July 20, 2017, the common shareholders approved all matters put before them, including (i) the acquisition of a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the “Gold Royalty”) covering 10,794 hectares in the Val d’Or region of Quebec; and (ii) the acquisition of an option to acquire a 1.5% royalty in respect of the Danakhil potash project in Ethiopia (the “Option”). The acquisition of the Gold Royalty was approved by 99.57% of the votes cast by common shareholders and the acquisition of the Option was approved by 98.81% of the votes cast by common shareholders.

Please see Routemaster’s press releases of April 6, 2017 and May 16, 2017 for details regarding the proposed acquisitions of the Gold Royalty and the Option.

The acquisition of the Gold Royalty is subject to the final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the Gold Royalty by the end of August 2017.

The Company is conducting a due diligence review of the royalty on the Danakhil potash project and will apply for final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange if it proposes to exercise the Option.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Gold Royalty and the Option, ability to complete the proposed transactions and obtaining regulatory approval. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.