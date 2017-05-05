Routemaster Invests in Fura Gems

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RM) (“Routemaster” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 1,000,000 units (the “Units”) of Fura Gems Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FUR) (“Fura”) at a price of $0.21 per Unit for an aggregate investment of $210,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Fura and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of Fura at an exercise price of $0.27 per common share for a period of 24 months following the date hereof.

Fura Gems Inc. is a natural resource company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Colombia.

Fred Leigh, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are excited about our investment in Fura. Fura has an experienced management team led by Dev Shetty, a well-respected name in the colour gemstone industry, that we believe is well suited to create opportunities for Fura in the gemstone sector and create and unlock value for shareholders.”

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s investment in the Units, the business of Fura, the performance of Fura and future investments by the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.