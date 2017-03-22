Royal Limo Vancouver Offers Spring Season Services

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – Royal Limo, a luxury limousine service based out of Vancouver is extending its services throughout spring season. The company has added more limousines and drivers to its business especially for spring season. In addition, Royal Limousine is offering extension of its services to all the adjacent suburbs of Vancouver, including Whistler. With a newer fleet of luxury limousines, Royal Limo can now take clients not only to their shopping destination but also to any festive event or party. More about Royal Limo can be found at http://www.royallimo.ca/.

After the long cold winter, spring has finally arrived and Royal Limo Vancouver are starting its new seasonal services all over Vancouver and adjacent suburbs. Spring is the time to get the rust out of the body and visit new places and friends. It is a time to do things outdoors and enjoy the nice worm weather.

Royal Vancouver Limo has kept up with the times and now has all its chauffeurs attired in a professional uniform. Further, the company has overhauled its entire fleet of luxury limos and equipped them with a fully integrated sound system, leather seats, tinted windows that offer privacy and a snack bar with a beverage. The company enlists a network of operators who guide chauffeurs around traffic congestion or other road delays. So irrespective of where the client wants to go, be it a hotel, an office or a shopping mall, Royal Limo ensures that the guests are never late.

Clients who use Royal Limo Vancouver will now have several options of luxury cars to choose from party bus, stretch limo, luxury sedan, the SUV and the Cadillac Escalade. Royal Limo is offering great discounts throughout spring for travel anywhere in and around Vancouver.

About the Company

With a full fleet of luxurious vehicles for customers to choose from, Royal Limo is Vancouver’s best choice for limousine and luxury vehicle rental. Royal Limo Vancouver services all the major cities of the Lower Mainland, and each vehicle features an array of luxury amenities for clients to enjoy. Rates are competitive and the service is excellent. More information is available at 604-727-0950 or online at http://www.royallimo.ca/.