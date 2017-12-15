Royalton Hicacos Secures World Class Status in 2017 after Multiple Industry-Leading Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A pearl of Royalton Luxury Resort portfolio, Royalton Hicacos entered the 2017 winter season on a high after two major international award wins. In October the resort took home three World Luxury Hotel Awards for Best Luxury Beach Resort and Best Luxury Island Resort in all of North America, along with the title of Cuba’s Top Luxury Romantic Best Resort. These impressive titles were joined by a TUI Top Quality Resort for outstanding guest ratings, the only such award given to a hotel in Cuba.

“It is an honor to lead this resort and its passionate teams to international success,” said Paulina Chahin, General Manager of Royalton Hicacos. “These awards humble us because they reflect the guest experience we’ve worked hard to perfect. We are further motivated by these acknowledgements to keep our new guests coming and our valued clients returning.”

The 404-room luxury resort enjoys a privileged location along the famous Varadero Beach, with lush resort grounds and picturesque thatch-roof buildings and ranchons. Colourful fountains and palettes of blue and white create a relaxing ambiance in a region rich with history and vibrant nightlife. The premium adults-only resort is a cut above other Varadero hotels with its contemporary all-inclusive amenities, impressive culinary options, and premium Diamond Club™ upgrades for a superior experience.

Royalton Hicacos has enjoyed high occupancy and guest satisfaction in the years since it became a Royalton Luxury Resort. Currently, the resort listed at the top of numerous guest-rated travel websites for its ability to provide a superior vacation experience in a region of Cuba well-known to tourists that offers a variety of all-inclusive options. On TripAdvisor®, Royalton Hicacos is currently ranked among the top two hotels in all Varadero with 4.5 stars from 4,500 reviews and in recent years, Royalton Hicacos has featured prominently with acknowledgements that include the Traveler’s Choice Award for 2014, 2015, and 2016. Last month, Royalton Hicacos was featured on the Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, as featured by MSN News.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana and Royalton Bavaro.

