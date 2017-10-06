Royalty North Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Rights

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV:RNP) (“RNP” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 35,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”) to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$1.47 per share for a term of five years (5) expiring on October 6, 2022.

In addition, pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the “Restricted Share Plan”) adopted in June 2017, a total of 37,500 Restricted Share Rights (“Restricted Share Rights”) were awarded to certain directors/senior officers of the Company on October 6, 2017. The Restricted Share Rights will fully vest over a two (2) year period from the date of award.

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the “mid-market”. RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital market transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity.

