Royalty North Announces Listing of Warrants

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RNP) (“RNP” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that 29,453,370 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the markets on January 3, 2017 under the trading symbol “RNP.WT”.

Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 1, 2021. The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a Warrant Indenture entered into between the Company and TSX Trust Company on November 24, 2016.

The Warrants were issued as replacements for the warrants issued to subscribers as part of a private placement by the Company of 63,576,745 units (the “Private Placement”). For more information on the Private Placement, please see the Company’s news release dated September 1, 2016.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSX-V listed (RNP) company focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses operating in the “mid-market”. RNP is led by a seasoned board and management team with a successful track record of experience in royalty financing, capital markets transactions and private company operations. RNP is targeting royalty investments in companies with stable cash flow in non-resource based sectors looking for growth capital or succession liquidity.

