Rsam Appoints Bill Dedrick as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

SECAUCUS, NJ–(Marketwired – March 01, 2017) – Rsam, a leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced the appointment of Bill Dedrick as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position. Dedrick brings more than 30 years of expertise in the enterprise software industry. He is responsible for driving the global go-to-market strategy and execution of all revenue-generating initiatives. Dedrick will continue to build on Rsam’s success, and the significant growth the company is experiencing since the $32M investment from JMI Equity in 2015.

Prior to Rsam, Dedrick was CRO and then President of Ping Identity. During his tenure, revenues grew from $2M in 2005 to over $76M in 2013 and customer base from 20 to over 1200, including 50 of the F100. Additionally, the company achieved a 99% customer sat rating, 95% retention rate and an NPS score of 58. Ping was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in June of 2016 for $600M.

Bill also serves as a Board Member for RedCanary, a cyber security threat detection company. Previous roles include VP Sales at Rational Software and Worldwide Sales Executive at IBM.

“Rsam has experienced such rapid growth recently that we knew the time was right to bring on additional leadership talent to take advantage of the opportunities that lie in front of us,” said Vivek Shivananda, CEO of Rsam. “Bill was an obvious choice given he has been through a similar journey and led companies to great success.”

Dedrick reports to Shivananda and manages Rsam’s sales, marketing and customer success teams.

