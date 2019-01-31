Ruling on Ticketmaster Scalper Bots

CBJ — The Competition Bureau says Ticketmaster’s scalper bot software doesn’t violate Canada’s anti-competitive business laws, which comes as a big surprise to many frustrated citizens who say they simply cannot beat the bots to available tickets. The end result is paying an exorbitant premium for tickets, for those who can afford the scalper’s prices.

Scalper bots are software designed to buy large amount of tickets as they become available for sporting and entertainment events and in the process shut out people who want to acquire tickets.

“The Competition Bureau has examined the matter and has concluded that this conduct has not contravened the Competition Act,” said the bureau, which enforces the federal law.

Maybe it’s time portions of the Act gets an overhaul?

