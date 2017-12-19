Runner Announces Same-Day Gift Delivery

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Runner, an on-demand alcohol delivery service, announced today that they have officially released the new gifting extension of their web/iOS app, making it easy and convenient for users to gift anyone alcohol in under 2 hours.

Filling a gap in the on-demand gifting market for alcohol, Runner not only allows a user to gift any one of the thousands of alcohol products in their inventory, but also allows users to choose from a curated list of gift sets.

Gifting is easy and can be done in seconds. Choose a gift, add the recipient’s details, and include a personal note. Gifts are packed in a branded Runner box with a personal, hand-written note and can arrive in as little as 2 hours. For last-minute Christmas shoppers, Runner delivers up until the 23rd of December, at 8pm.

Available in the app store, Runner is free to download and is simple and secure to use. All orders are tracked, preferences are saved, and delivery is guaranteed in 2 hours or less. There is also an option to schedule delivery for a future time if you are not home yet or if you are hosting an event.

“I can’t count how many times I myself have scrambled last minute to grab a gift for a friend’s birthday – now I can just send a bottle of wine with a hand-written note. I’m really scratching my own itch” said Jake MacDougall, Founder of Runner. “We also think our curated gift bundles carry a ton of value to our customers. Still delivered in under 2 hours, they really fill the last minute gifter’s need.”

There are no minimums to what can be gifted, and should you want a product for yourself, Runner continues to provide on-demand delivery service of alcohol products to your door under 2 hours.

Runner’s delivery area continues to expand, and today they deliver to any residence or hotel south of Finch Ave., to the lake, East of Keele St. and West of Woodbine. Delivery Fee is under $10.00. Should you choose to gift an item, a Gift Fee of $5.00 is added that includes packaging and hand-written note.

As per AGCO rules and regulations, Runner delivery partners are unable to deliver to businesses at this time, though this may change in the future.

As part of the official release of their gifting extension, Runner is offering $10 OFF on all first gift orders through the app from December 18th- January 1st, 2017. Use code GIFTER at checkout for your $10 Credit.

“Gift a nice bottle of wine, or a fine bottle of Scotch tonight. No more last minute gift-scrambling.”

Download here

www.getrunner.io