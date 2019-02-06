Wednesday, February 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019. 

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares SBN $0.03590
Preferred Shares  SBN.PR.A  $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

 

Recommended
Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution
RavenQuest and Bonify Announce One-Year Extension of Services Agreement