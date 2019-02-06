S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.03590 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .