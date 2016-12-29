Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada Decision on the Back River Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 29, 2016) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) provides an update on the timing on a decision by the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (“INAC”).

On June 15, 2016, the Nunavut Impact Review Board (“NIRB”) recommended to the federal Minister of INAC that the Back River Project not proceed to the next phase of permitting at this time. INAC has since been reviewing the NIRB Report and the Minister has three options:

Reject the NIRB Report/recommendation; Accept the NIRB Report/recommendation; or Send the project back to NIRB for reconsideration.

The federal government had originally suggested that its decision would likely be made before the end of Q4, 2016, however, they continue to consider the NIRB recommendation carefully.

Since the NIRB recommendation Sabina has continued to work with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (“KIA”) and various responsible agencies to define additional measures to address the NIRB uncertainties stated in the report. This work includes a two-day workshop on wildlife management and mitigation held in Yellowknife in October and multiple visits to the Kitikmeot communities resulting in an additional 25 meetings with the KIA, hamlet councils, hunters and trappers’ organizations, advisory groups and the public since the last Company update.

Sabina continues to receive broad based Inuit support for the Project both at the final hearings in April and since the NIRB report in June. Letters written to the Minister on behalf of Sabina and the Project have been received from the KIA (the land owner) hamlet councils, hunters and trappers’ organizations, community representatives, as well as the Government of Nunavut. Additionally, the Company has also been working with the KIA to progress the Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement required for the Project.

“We had hoped to receive a decision from INAC before the end of the year,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO “We have been working diligently with all appropriate parties in the interim towards this end. However, despite these efforts it is likely that we will not receive word from the Minister’s office until early in 2017. Although this is disappointing to our shareholders, we appreciate INAC’s careful consideration of the NIRB Report. We have continued to work with parties to bolster our plans and remain confident that there are no issues on the Project that cannot be addressed. We also appreciate the strong support we have received from Kitikmeot stakeholders and responsible parties: support that I believe is unprecedented for a mining project in Nunavut.”

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a well-financed, emerging precious metals company with district scale, world class undeveloped assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina recently released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years. At a US$1,150 gold price and a 0.80 exchange rate, the Study delivers a potential after tax internal rate of return of approximately 24.2% with an initial CAPEX of $415 million.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company has approximately C$41.5 million in its treasury (September 30, 2016) and plans to end the year with approximately C$38 million.

