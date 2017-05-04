SafetyChain Software to Showcase Food Safety & Quality Management Solutions at Food Safety Summit in Rosemont, IL

SAN RAFAEL, CA–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance, will be exhibiting at the Food Safety Summit, taking place May 8-11 in Rosemont, IL at the Donald Stephens Convention Center.

Attendees are encouraged to visit SafetyChain at booth #416 to learn how food companies are leveraging SafetyChain’s food safety and quality management solutions to more effectively:

Ensure food safety and quality program compliance

Be ready 24/7 for inquiries and audits

Catch issues before they become larger problems

Get real-time visibility, knowledge, and control needed to achieve better results

Continuously improve their FSQA operations

SafetyChain will be showcasing their suite of solutions – Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss.

For more information about the Food Safety Summit in Rosemont, IL, visit: http://www.foodsafetysummit.com.

Jill Bender, SafetyChain Software’s Vice President of Marketing, commented, “We are very pleased to once again participate in the Food Safety Summit, and look forward to sharing how our customers are leveraging our solutions to get the visibility, knowledge, and control needed to more effectively manage their FSQA operations while achieving hard-dollar ROI.”

See a full list of upcoming SafetyChain webinars and events at: www.safetychain.com/webinars-events.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is the leading provider of food safety and quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance. SafetyChain’s suite of solutions – Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss – help companies ensure program compliance, identify and manage issues earlier, be ready 24/7 for inspections, inquiries, and audits, plus more effectively evaluate and improve performance across their operations. SafetyChain delivers hard-dollar ROI for companies throughout the food supply chain – suppliers/growers, manufacturers, distributors, and food service/retail. www.safetychain.com