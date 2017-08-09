Sage Mobile Projects and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Upgrades Provide Field Mobility for Critical Project Functions

ATLANTA, GA–(Marketwired – Aug 9, 2017) – Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, construction management, payroll and payment systems, today announced the release of Sage Mobile Projects and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1. Sage Mobile Projects allows field managers and supervisors to capture and access critical project data anywhere, anytime, on any mobile device. Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate version 17.1 is the first delivery of the re-architecting of this market leading product which serves as the foundation that enables access to all project information through Mobile Projects. This release also includes the ability to design and create SQL reports. Future updates in the re-architecting of Sage’s flagship 300 Construction and Real Estate product will also deliver multiple mobile services, a new web-based user interface and a SQL database backend.

“Our 2017 Construction Hiring and Business Outlook reveals that 44 percent of contractors use or plan to use cloud-based software in the near future,” said Nancy Harris, managing director of Sage North America. “Today’s news is an indicator that, with the delivery of Mobile Projects, the first of several SaaS services we’ll be releasing, we’re keeping our products and our customers current in the ever-changing construction market.”

Sage Mobile Projects’ anytime, anywhere mobile access to project-critical information enables field staff to work more efficiently and keeps projects on time and on budget. It also relieves office staff from hours of redundant work tracking and entering field data into back-office systems.

The current release of Sage Mobile Projects includes Daily Field Reports (DFR) and Request for Information (RFI) with additional capabilities such as submittals, commitments, and change orders scheduled to roll out over the next year. Having mobile access to complete these job functions increases efficiency and significantly improves communication between the field and office.

“The release of Sage Mobile Projects and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate provides construction companies with even greater confidence and flexibility in using the most complete solution available for managing every stage of a construction project,” said Jon Witty, vice president and general manager of Sage Construction and Real Estate. “Teams in the field and the office can now work off the same information so they can make more informed decisions faster and keep projects moving.”

This latest version of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate features the ability to query a SQL database, which allows multiple users to access the most up-to-date information at the same time whether they’re in the back office or on a mobile device. This release also includes automatic data backup and easy database maintenance and administration to further ensure data security. Contractors can also easily consolidate data from multiple sources to see the full picture of their business.

Sage Mobile Projects is the latest addition to the Sage construction mobile portfolio, which includes Sage Service Operations and Sage Construction Project Center, both cloud-based systems. For more information on Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, please visit: https://www.sage.com/us/sage-construction/sage-300-construction-and-real-estate

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back-office accounting to cloud-based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts, and 622,000 rental units each year.

