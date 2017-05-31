Saia LTL Freight Honors Employees with Safety Awards

JOHNS CREEK, GA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight recently honored several thousand employees for their 2016 safety achievements by handing out nearly 4700 awards during company-held meetings. Safety awards are given annually in the spring to those who meet specific requirements and achieve career milestones.

“Safety is our number one priority at Saia,” said Karla Staver, the company’s director of safety. “Our success as a leading LTL carrier, in addition to the national recognition we’ve received, is due to the dedication of our personnel. Each day, the safe driving and work habits demonstrated by our employees affirms their commitment to safety.”

Saia city and line drivers were honored for their years of safe service/miles of safe driving while dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics, and other maintenance and material handling employees were recognized for the number of years they have worked without a lost-time injury. All were given a certificate commemorating their achievement along with a custom pin notating their years of safe service. Aside from certificates and pins, many employees were also given jackets, rings and watches.

Drivers with 3 million miles, or 24 years, of accident-free driving are given a custom medallion dial gold watch. Twelve drivers received a watch during the meetings. Additionally, diamonds are added at each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving. Up to four diamonds can be added for a driver who has reached 5 million miles, or 40 years, of safe driving service. Nine drivers received one diamond while eight received two for their watch. Thomas Bathke, a driver from of Uehling, Neb. received his third diamond as did Stephen Bonnecaze a driver from of Harahan, La. Both employees have worked at Saia since 1979 and 1973, respectively.

Drivers with 1 million miles, or eight years, of accident-free driving received a custom, personalized gold ring. This year, 156 drivers received one. For each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving, a diamond is added to the ring. Up to three diamonds can be added for a driver who has reached 2.5 million miles or 20 years of accident-free driving. This year, 109 drivers received their first diamond while 67 received their second and 42 received their third.

Line drivers with 500,000 miles, or four years of service, and city drivers with four years of safe driving were awarded a special Saia jacket. This year, 220 drivers received one. Dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics and the like with four years of injury-free service were also presented with a jacket. The company handed out 113 jackets to this group of employees for four years of safe work.

“We cannot stress enough how important safety is to the well-being of our employees,” Staver said. “We ask employees to keep safety in mind with every decision and action they make. I am proud that we were able to recognize so many employees for their achievements this last year. Employees are the foundation of the company’s success.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2016 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 152 terminals in 36 states. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs over 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.