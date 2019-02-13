Saint Jean Carbon and Curtiss Motorcycles Continue Positive Momentum

CBJ Newsmakers

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF) is pleased to announce that the Curtiss Motorcycles (“Curtis”) (OTC: CMOT) collaboration announced on November 9th 2018 is on-track and continues to move full steam ahead.

Curtiss Motorcycles commissioned Saint Jean Carbon to provide design and engineering expertise for its electric motorcycles’ functional components including electric motor, controller, charger, inverter, and battery packs. The luxury motorcycle brand is pleased with the team’s progress and very confident that the final prototypes will be ready for their debut this Spring. As the automotive world continues to move toward battery electric propulsion, Curtiss Motorcycles is positioned to be the leader of the premium electric motorcycle market.

Saint Jean Carbon, CEO, Paul Ogilvie, commented: “As we develop the cutting-edge technology powering the revolutionary shift toward an all-electric motoring future, we’re broadening our relationships globally with the necessary expertise to help us serve this fast-growing market. Our collaboration with Curtiss lends itself to our vision of bringing innovative raw materials right through to finished products.”

Curtiss Motorcycles, CEO, Matt Chambers, commented: “We are pleased with the Saint Jean Carbon team, their ingenuity, and their shared drive to disrupt the electric motorcycle space.”

Curtiss’s line of electric motorcycles are expected to be launched in May 2019, and the company will continue to publish updates as they become available. The terms of the agreement are confidential. At the Effective Date, Curtis shall issue to the Company and/or to the Company’s partners and suppliers Five Million (5,000,000) unvested shares of Curtis Common Stock (the “Shares”) (with a deemed value of $0.20 USD equaling a total of $1,000,000 USD) which shall fully vest upon the occurrence, to the written satisfaction of the Company, of the following: The project is broken down into four project milestones that represent the effective date; 1) design 2) engineering 3) prototype completion 4) delivery of final two prototypes. Initially, the company will supply four finished prototype power systems in the spring of 2019. All intellectual property developed during the design and build will be the property of Curtiss. A number of other partners will work on the project under the management of the company. The agreement is for one year, however, it is expected that the project will complete in the spring of 2019.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/ .

