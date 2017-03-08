Saint Jean Carbon Superconductor Paper To Be Presented and Published at ICNFA17

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce that Saint Jean co-author with the University of Western Ontario latest paper; entitled, “Deposition of YBCO Nanoparticles on Graphene Using Matrix-assisted Pulsed Laser Evaporation”, that is related to the development of thin superconductor by using graphene-based products, has been accepted for presentation and publication in the proceedings of International Conference on Nanotechnology: Fundamentals and Applications (ICNFA’17). http://icnfa.com/

Jin Zhang, Ph.D, Associate Professor Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Western, University commented: “High-temperature superconductivity (HTS) brought significant breakthroughs in electric power technology, medicine, information technology. For decades, scientist and engineers have been taking great efforts to develop thin/ultra-thin superconductors at high temperature which can achieve the high energy-saving and ultrahigh-speed processing. The most challenges to develop thin/ultra-thin HTS materials are related to identify the source of charge carrier, tailor the interface between different composites to enhance the current density, and, of course, an easy way to produce thin HTS materials. In this paper, we demonstrate a simple process to incorporate superconductive nanoparticles onto graphene sheets, the two-dimensional structures at nanoscale. This work could offer an alternative method to produce ultra-thin HTS materials in an easy and controllable fashion.”

Paul Ogilvie CEO, commented: “We are really pleased when our work can stand out, when there is so much other quality research going on around the world. Once the publication is issued we will post the paper to our website. We continue to push the limits to what graphene can do with the hope, that the technology will find its way in to all sorts of different applications.”

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

