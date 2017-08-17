San Angelo Oil Limited Announces Extension of Business Combination Agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — San Angelo Oil Limited (“San Angelo”) (NEX:SAO.H) announces that it continues to work towards the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Cabral Gold Ltd. (see San Angelo’s news release dated May 11, 2017). The parties have agreed to extend the completion deadline of the amalgamation to September 28, 2017 and Cabral Gold Ltd.’s subscription receipt financing must be closed by August 31, 2017.

Further details regarding the transaction will be set forth in a filing statement of San Angelo, a copy of which will be available at www.sedar.com. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange approval. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of San Angelo remains halted on the TSX Venture Exchange and should be considered highly speculative.

