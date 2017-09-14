San Diego Heating and Furnace Contractors at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Announce Furnace Maintenance Coupons and Discounts

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – September 14, 2017) – San Diego furnace repair and furnace replacement and heating service experts at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services have been helping people with their heating needs in San Diego County for many years. They are now offering a, “$95 Stay Alive Carbon Monoxide Test & Furnace Check Special,” says Rob of United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services. The new furnace inspection coupon expires 03/01/2018. United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services is also offering a new coupon for furnace repair, replacement and installation including duct work. “We provide an excellent service to our customers. Other heating companies in San Diego charge excessively for their services and in many situations they recommended repairs that are not needed. We are excited about the new furnace repair coupons we are offering because it will give our customers a chance to save some money on their heating system maintenance and repairs this season,” says Rob of United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services serving San Diego County.

Furnace repair in San Diego should always be handled by a licensed professional. At United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services all of the technicians are highly trained. This means that they can service all makes and models of heating equipment. In addition to being highly trained, the HVAC technicians at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services are also background checked and drug tested for the safety of their customers. “We send out a heating expert who knows all makes and models of furnace and air conditioning equipment who wears a uniform and arrives in a company vehicle that is easily recognized so our customers can be confident about who they are letting into their homes,” says Rob of United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services.

In addition to furnace repair and replacement United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services is a full service San Diego plumbing company. They handle all types of plumbing repairs. “Our San Diego plumbers have the skill and experience to get the job done right the first time. We send our hignhly trained plumbing technicians into the field with trucks that are well stocked. We are able to complete over 99% of our jobs without having to leave the home to pick up parts or equipment,” says Rob.

Sewer repair in San Diego is an area of focus for United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services. They have the most advanced equipment available and they can replace most sewer lines in one day. If the sewer is backed up they offer a number of solutions to get the plumbing system working. Hydro-Jetting or Water Jetting is one of the most popular services they offer for sewer cleaning in San Diego. This is the process of using a high pressure water jet to cut through any debris in the sewer pipe including tree roots.

Emergency Electrician and Plumbing service in San Diego is a call that United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services gets frequently. When the drains are clogged or there is an electrical problem it can be an emergency. United offers a variety of drain snakes that can clear any size drain from the smallest sink to the main sewer line. Most drain calls they go on consist of pipes backed up by grease, hair, feminine products, toys or tree roots. “Our plumbers in San Diego are highly trained and experienced, we can clear any drain clog you have,” says Rob at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services.

To learn more about the $95 Stay Alive Carbon Monoxide Test & Furnace Check Special or the new heater repair and replacement coupons please visit the United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services website. To schedule an inspection for furnace repair in San Diego or any other HVAC repair please call (858) 215-6765. They are also experienced electricians. To learn more about United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Services please read their many 5 Star Reviews on popular review sites like Google, Nextdoor, Angie’s List, Home Advisor and Yelp. People can also read their press releases or watch their informational San Diego heating video.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u05dngNI87I

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX-pPgCOy6I