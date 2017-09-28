Sanatana Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 28, 2017) – Sanatana Resources Inc. (“Sanatana” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:STA) has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and contractors of the Company to purchase up to 6,800,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before September 28, 2022 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the date of the grant. Of the options granted 5,000,000 were awarded to directors and officers of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 8,700,000 stock options outstanding.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that has optioned the Jackfish gold property in northwestern Ontario. With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

Peter Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.