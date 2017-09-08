Sanatana Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 8, 2017) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (“Sanatana” or the “Company“)(TSX VENTURE:STA) is pleased to announce both an initial 1,500 metre drill program to commence mid-September on the Jackfish property and an update on recent exploration activities.

Exploration Update:

The outcrop stripping and channel sampling geochemical survey has verified significant gold occurrences at the North Zone and Rudy#7 showing so far:

North Zone:  Sample VR12108B 0.51 g/t Au  Sample VR12135B 16.2 g/t Au  Sample VR12136B 1.43 g/t Au  Sample VR12151B 0.87 g/t Au  Sample VR12153B 0.65 g/t Au  Sample VR12173B 0.64 g/t Au  Sample VR12174B 0.57 g/t Au  Sample VR12176B 0.87 g/t Au  Sample VR12177B 1.37 g/t Au Rudy #7:  Sample VR12337B 3.38 g/t Au  Sample VR12345B 12.2 g/t Au  Sample VR12349B 0.70 g/t Au  Sample VR12351B 6.22 g/t Au  Sample VR12352B 10.9 g/t Au

The channel samples were cut directly from the exposed bedrock surface at intervals of 1m in a continuous pattern traversing the trends of quartz veining present within the outcrop. All the samples were submitted to Actlabs, Thunder Bay Ontario for Fire Assay analysis for gold.

The North zone was previously stripped over a roughly rectangular area 12m wide and 24m long oriented north-south. From a total of 75 channel samples, seven samples across the North Zone (see map) main mineralized quartz vein returned significant levels of gold including an interval of 2m @ 8.82 g/t Au and others around it of 1m @ 0.51 g/t Au to the west and 3m @ 0.55g/t Au, 3m @ 0.55g/t Au and 2m @ 1.12g/t Au to the east, separated by a 3m to 4m spacing along the vein.

The Rudy #7 showing was previously identified as a minor gold result hosted in iron formation that has now been exposed by the newly completed outcrop stripping as a ferruginous gold bearing quartz vein. Three sets of channel samples cut across the quartz vein separated 2m to 3m apart along the vein returned assay results of 1m @ 3.38 g/t Au and 1m @ 12.2g/t Au in the northern part and a best result of 2m @ 8.56g/t Au from four samples out of a total of 18 samples. This showing has been added to the drill target list for further testing at depth.

The Hematite Zone (see map) proved too difficult to cut effectively due to the steep and undulating slope to the outcrop, however, washing down of the previous stripping revealed much more detail of the gold mineralized quartz veining and the Hematite Zone remains a high priority drill target for the upcoming drill program.

Significantly, the exploration permit for drilling on the Richards et al property has been granted, paving the way for the initial round of drill testing all priority targets on both the Richards et al and on the Wahl property. The list of targets includes the North Zone, Hematite Zone and the Cliff on the Richards et al property and showings #5 and #7 on the Wahl property. Field work is still underway on other parts of the Jackfish property verifying gold occurrences that may add to the list of targets to be drill tested. Drilling is expected to commence in mid-September.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased that Sanatana’s exploration program to date has confirmed and enhanced our understanding of the gold mineralized occurrences on the Jackfish property. We are still in the very early exploration stages of the 3,664 hectare Jackfish property and we look forward to beginning our initial drill program. This program will test five different targets, but it should be noted that exploration work continues to uncover new and potentially interesting showings.”

In addition to the geochemical work outlined above, the Company has undertaken geophysical programs, including a 14 line kilometre VLF-EM survey, from the area of Cliff and North zones northwards to cover much of the Wahl property for a total of 29 line kilometres at 200 metre line spacing over an area of approximately 4.5 square kilometres. The survey was undertaken by Superior Exploration, ON. The data is currently being processed and is expected to be available soon. A UAV platform based airborne magnetic survey is planned to cover the same area of 6.3 square kilometres with a total of approximately 150 line kilometres at a line spacing of 50 metres. The survey will get underway soon and is expected to only take a matter of days to complete.

Table of all channel sample assay results from North Zone and Rudy#7:

Sample # Length Gold g/t Sample # Length Gold g/t Sample # Length Gold g/t VR12101B 1m 0.317 VR12135B 1m 16.200 VR12169B 1m LDL VR12102B 1m 0.179 VR12136B 1m 1.430 VR12171B 1m 0.003 VR12103B 1m 0.130 VR12137B 1m 0.032 VR12172B 1m 0.366 VR12104B 1m 0.234 VR12138B 1m 0.013 VR12173B 1m 0.641 VR12105B 1m 0.041 VR12139B 1m 0.021 VR12174B 1m 0.566 VR12106B 1m 0.056 VR12141B 1m 0.012 VR12175B 1m 0.168 VR12107B 1m 0.078 VR12142B 1m 0.005 VR12176B 1m 0.865 VR12108B 1m 0.506 VR12143B 1m 0.016 VR12177B 1m 1.370 VR12109B 1m 0.005 VR12144B 1m 0.207 VR12178B 1m 0.056 VR12111B 1m LDL VR12145B 1m LDL VR12179B 1m 0.017 VR12112B 1m 0.002 VR12146B 1m 0.019 VR12181B 1m LDL VR12113B 1m 0.422 VR12147B 1m 0.235 VR12182B 1m 0.026 VR12114B 1m 0.006 VR12148B 1m 0.005 VR12183B 1m 0.055 VR12115B 1m 0.087 VR12149B 1m 0.033 VR12335B 1m 0.002 VR12116B 1m 0.125 VR12151B 1m 0.871 VR12336B 1m 0.005 VR12117B 1m 0.020 VR12152B 1m 0.144 VR12337B 1m 3.380 VR12118B 1m 0.006 VR12153B 1m 0.646 VR12338B 1m 0.011 VR12119B 1m 0.003 VR12154B 1m 0.023 VR12339B 1m 0.006 VR12121B 1m LDL VR12155B 1m 0.008 VR12341B 1m 0.030 VR12122B 1m LDL VR12156B 1m 0.059 VR12342B 1m LDL VR12123B 1m 0.066 VR12157B 1m 0.078 VR12343B 1m 0.009 VR12124B 1m 0.293 VR12158B 1m 0.062 VR12344B 1m 0.007 VR12125B 1m 0.269 VR12159B 1m 0.035 VR12345B 1m 12.20 VR12126B 1m 0.076 VR12161B 1m 0.234 VR12346B 1m 0.413 VR12127B 1m 0.008 VR12162B 1m 0.017 VR12347B 1m 0.041 VR12128B 1m LDL VR12163B 1m 0.009 VR12348B 1m 0.020 VR12129B 1m 0.009 VR12164B 1m 0.01 VR12349B 1m 0.701 VR12131B 1m LDL VR12165B 1m 0.034 VR12351B 1m 6.220 VR12132B 1m LDL VR12166B 1m 0.009 VR12352B 1m 10.90 VR12133B 1m LDL VR12167B 1m LDL VR12353B 1m 0.138 VR12134B 1m 0.002 VR12168B 1m LDL VR12354B 1m 0.147

LDL = Less than detection limit

To view the image associated with this release, please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Sanatana_Map.pdf

The information in this news release was prepared under the supervisions of Troy Gill, BSc. MAIG, Exploration Manager for Sanatana. Mr. Gill is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Technical Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that has optioned the Jackfish property in northwestern Ontario. Details of the Jackfish property option agreements are summarized in the Company’s news release dated February 7, 2017 (a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:STA).

About Actlabs

Actlabs’ Quality System is accredited to international quality standards through the International Organization for Standardization /International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 17025 (ISO/IEC 17025 includes ISO 9001 and ISO 9002 specifications) with CAN -P-1579 (Mineral Analysis).

The samples were submitted to Actlabs, Thunder Bay Ontario for drying, crushing and pulverization in preparation for analysis of gold by Fire Assay (30g) ICP-OES.

A rigorous QA/QC program was implemented by the Company as part of the sampling procedures throughout the geochemical sampling program. Duplicate, standard and blank samples were inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory and the adherence of results to strict parameters was monitored.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

Peter Miles

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

