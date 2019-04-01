Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Sandfire Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Provides Further Progress Update on Black Butte Copper Project, Montana Sandfire Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Provides Further Progress Update on Black Butte Copper Project, Montana CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDividend 15 Split Corp. Announces Overnight OfferingCN investing approximately $320 million to expand and strengthen Ontario’s rail infrastructure in 2019Dajin’s Partner Pluspetrol Prepares 2019 Exploration Program