Sandman Hotel Group Opens Its First Hotel in Atlantic Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandman Hotel Group, Canada’s fastest growing hospitality company, is pleased to announce the opening of its first hotel in Atlantic Canada, Sandman Signature St. John’s Hotel. This purpose-built property offers 201 well-appointed guest rooms a short distance from both the St. John’s International Airport (YYT) and downtown and offers an exceptional blend of service, style, and comfort.

“We are thrilled about introducing Sandman Signature St. John’s Hotel to the city and showcasing Sandman’s hospitality,” said Taj Kassam, President and COO of Sandman Hotel Group. “For the past 50 years, we have made it our business to take care of the details and ensure every guest’s stay is enjoyable, comfortable, and of good value which is exactly what we’ll continue doing in St. John’s. Not only are we elated to be opening our first location in Atlantic Canada, but we are proud our first hotel is in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Offering two on-site eateries, Denny’s Restaurant and Moxie’s Grill & Bar (opening early summer 2018), an indoor heated swimming pool and whirlpool, and meeting and banquet facilities, Sandman Signature is introducing Newfoundland and Labrador to its elegant, relaxed, comfort.

In 2018, Sandman Hotel Group will be venturing into new territory opening its first hotel in the United States, in Plano, Texas, and its third hotel in the United Kingdom, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Along with these international locations, Sandman is also opening additional Canadian locations in Hamilton and Ottawa, Ontario and Sherwood Park, Alberta.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Founded in 1967, Sandman Hotel Group operates as a network of sister hotel and restaurant companies under Northland Properties Corporation. Based in Vancouver, the company currently has 53 properties from British Columbia to Newfoundland and the United Kingdom. For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-800-SANDMAN or visit www.sandmanhotels.com.