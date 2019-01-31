Sandoz Canada remains among Top Employers in Montreal and gains new Top Employer Canada certification for 2019

CBJ Newsmakers

Boucherville, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Sandoz Canada has been selected as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for a second year in a row and was also amongst Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2017.

Sandoz has been certified by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional employee offerings in Canada and abroad.

These exclusive distinctions underline Sandoz Canada´s commitment to building a great workplace with a high-energy and agile culture.

Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, and one of the fastest growing healthcare companies in Canada, is proud to announce that it has received two major recognitions as a top Canadian employer in 2019, highlighting its commitment to offering an attractive and rewarding workplace for its employees. The company has been named once again among Montreal’s 35 Top Employers in the annual competition organized by Mediacorp Canada, and certified as a Top Employer in Canada by the Top Employers Institute, as well as globally.

“This double recognition is a remarkable achievement and a testimonial to a key priority for our organization: offering a rewarding and healthy work environment where employees feel energized and happy,” said Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager, Sandoz Canada. “In the last two years, we’ve been focusing on improving employees’ work-life integration, total health and energy at work. With an increased focus on purpose, we’re empowering our employees to fulfill their professional ambitions and, with Sandoz, help drive access to high-quality medicines in order to improve and extend people’s lives.”

Montreal’s 35 Top Employers

As part of its submission to be selected as a Top Montreal Employer , Sandoz Canada put forward its competitive benefits, its various initiatives to improve employee’s well-being, and its range of professional development opportunities, amongst others. The annual Mediacorp contest assesses hundreds of companies across Canada based on various criteria. Employers are compared to other organizations in the same field to determine those that offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Top Employer in Canada and in the world

The international research undertaken annually by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world for their exceptional employee offerings and has certified local Sandoz Affiliates in 28 countries, including Canada, resulting in global certification for Sandoz. This exclusive certification confirms the Sandoz ambition to be the best possible company for its employees and underlines its determination to attract and retain the top talent from within and outside the industry.

What makes Sandoz Canada so unique

The company promotes a culture of energy and agility by having employees monitor their Total Health Index annually. Based on their scores, new programs and activities are developed in order to enhance employee well-being. As part of this initiative, employees have access to a self-service micro-market offering healthy meal options and daily essentials; a state-of-the-art gym open 24/7 and featuring free classes and kinesiologists; and access to Dialogue, a virtual health service. Sandoz Canada also provides employees with diverse services to facilitate their work-life integration, such as a corporate auto repair valet service.

“In addition to the emphasis Sandoz puts on the health and overall well-being of employees, we also benefit from alternative work arrangements such as flexible hours, shortened work weeks and telecommuting, which makes working here enjoyable,” explains Morgane Defrecheux, Sales Development Manager, Hospital Division at Sandoz Canada. “Community involvement is also part of the culture. Every year, we participate in a special community day in which we volunteer in teams for various charitable organizations in the Greater Montreal area, and we also raise funds for United Way and Ride for Life with the logistical and financial support of Sandoz.”

Sandoz Canada is striving to be a learning organization and, as such, offers a variety of on-the-job and online training opportunities, as well as management, language and technical courses. Based in Boucherville (QC), Sandoz Canada, a division of Novartis AG, also encourages mobility within the Sandoz and Novartis network, which employs approximately 126,000 employees, offering many career opportunities locally and abroad.

Sandoz Canada is proud and grateful to its employees for supporting our shared goal of improving the lives of Canadian patients and is constantly looking to add new talent to its team.

About Sandoz Canada

Sandoz Canada is part of Sandoz International GmbH, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a subsidiary of Swiss multinational Novartis AG. A leader in its field, Sandoz Canada markets and distributes a broad line of generic, biosimilar, consumer and specialty products. www.sandoz.ca

