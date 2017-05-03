Sandspring Resources Begins Trading on the OTCQX(R) Market

DENVER, COLORADO and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) - Sandspring Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SSP)(OTCQX:SSPXF) (“Sandspring” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group.

The OTCQX market is reserved for established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure to investors, and are sponsored by a professional third-party advisor.

“Trading on OTCQX will enable Sandspring Resources to build visibility, expand access to its news and financial disclosure and provide a more transparent trading market for its investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. “We look forward to supporting Sandspring Resources and its shareholders in the public markets.”

“Admission to the OTCQX market is part of a long-term strategy to allow for greater exposure, accessibility, and liquidity to a broader international audience,” said Rich Munson, Chief Executive Officer of Sandspring Resources. “It provides us with a trading platform for current and future American investors as well as a means of increasing our international visibility.”

Sandspring Resources will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol “SSP”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Sandspring Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a definitive feasibility study for the multi-million ounce Toroparu Project in the Guyana, South America. A prefeasibility study completed in May 2013 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated May 24, 2013 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) outlined the design of an open-pit mine producing more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial 16-year mine life. Sandspring and Silver Wheaton have entered into a gold and silver purchase agreement for the Toroparu Project. Additional information is available at www.sandspringresources.com or by email at [email protected].

