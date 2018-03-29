Saputo Announces Changes in Senior Management

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2018) - Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) (”Saputo” or the ”Company”) announces that effective April 1, 2018, Mr. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Dairy Division (Canada), will, in addition to his current duties, take on the leadership of the Dairy Division (Argentina).This leadership role was assumed by Mr. Kai Bockmann as part of his mandate as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In his new role, Mr. Colizza will continue to report to Mr. Bockmann.

The Company also announces that Mr. Paul Corney, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Dairy Foods Division (USA) has advised that he will retire within the next 12 to 24 months, after close to 20 years of service with Saputo. The Company has a plan in place to identify his successor and enable Mr. Corney to ensure the transition.

