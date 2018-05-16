Saputo Donates $1,000,000 to Fitspirit to Inspire Canadian Teenage Girls to Get Moving

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – May 16, 2018) - Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or the “Company”) (TSX:SAP) is proud to pursue its partnership with Fitspirit, an organization dedicated to encouraging teenage girls to adopt a physically active lifestyle. The Company’s $1,000,000 in funding over four years will support the development of the organization’s initiatives aimed at getting a maximum number of young Canadian girls moving.

Fitspirit is tackling a worrisome issue since one out of every two girls quits sports at puberty, and this trend increases drastically from 12 to 17 years of age. By the end of high school, 9 out of 10 girls fail to meet Canadian exercise guidelines. Thanks to Fitspirit’s efforts, more than 25,000 girls took the initiative to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle in 2017.

Beyond its exercise program, Fitspirit promotes the fun of being active and fosters mutual support, self-esteem, and surpassing one’s limits. “Saputo has supported Fitspirit since the beginning, and it’s inspiring to see the scope of what’s been accomplished over the last 11 years. We are proud to help the Fitspirit movement expand beyond Québec and Ontario,” said Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Saputo.

Fitspirit is focused on Canada-wide growth, hoping to rally 80,000 teenage girls annually by 2021.

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, the Company strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations that promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/Our-Promise/Community.

To learn more about this partnership, watch the video.

