Saputo Partners with 4-H Canada to Encourage the Next Generation of Dairy Leaders

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – June 1, 2018) - Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or the “Company”) (TSX:SAP) has proudly announced today, on #worldmilkday, a 3-year commitment to encourage the next generation of dairy leaders through 4-H Canada, a not-for-profit organization giving Canadian youth the opportunity to positively impact the community through hands-on programming. The Company’s contribution of $660,000 over the next 3 years will be invested in youth development within local dairy clubs, national and international dairy youth conferences, internships and contests, as well as the Careers on the Grow platform.

“We believe dairy communities across the country are a vibrant source of inspiration, and this partnership will encourage thousands of youth to confidently pursue this shared passion for our industry,” said Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Saputo.

As the country’s leading dairy processor, Saputo and its 5,400 Canadian employees will celebrate by proudly raising a glass of nutritious milk today. Follow the movement at #saputo.

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, the Company strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/Our-Promise/Community.

About Saputo

