SaskCentral is being recognized as a Great Place to Work

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - SaskCentral is proud to have been named the 13th best medium-sized workplace in Canada for 2017 by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

The success of SaskCentral can be attributed to the organization’s ongoing commitment to a supportive and inclusive environment dedicated to ensuring employees enjoy a healthy work-life balance. It also speaks to the recognition employees receive through the organization’s rewarding incentive program.

“Because we care so much about our people, we try to ensure our workplace, benefits and people programs are flexible to meet individual needs and support our desired culture,” said Keith Nixon, CEO of SaskCentral. “Recognizing employee achievements and encouraging a high level of staff engagement are also top priorities at SaskCentral.”

In addition, SaskCentral has been recognized in 2017 by Great Places to work as one of The Best Places to Work in Canada for women and one of The Best Workplaces for Celebrating Success.

This list of “Best Workplaces in Canada” is compiled by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from a 58-statement survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; the remaining one-third of the score comes from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture, including an evaluation of HR policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to the five trust-building dimensions of a great place to work®: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

About SaskCentral – SaskCentral is a co-operative owned by Saskatchewan credit unions to serve and represent their collective interests. There are 46 credit unions in Saskatchewan serving more than 474,000 members in communities across the province. Visit us at: http://www.saskcentral.com.