Tuesday, October 30, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | SaskPower and Manitoba Hydro Reach Deal

SaskPower and Manitoba Hydro Reach Deal

SaskPower logo

CBJ — SaskPower has made a purchase agreement with Manitoba Hudro that will see up to 215 megawatts of electricity sent into Saskatchewan starting in 2022.

The new agreement is in addition to two existing power purchase agreements with Manitoba Hydro in 2015 and 2016.

SaskPower President & CEO Mike Marsh says the clean, hydroelectric power represents a significant step forward when it comes to reaching the utility’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

@CanBizJournal

 

Recommended
Dolphins - depositphotos
SeaWorld Loses More Partners
GE
Difficult Times for GE