SaskPower and Manitoba Hydro Reach Deal

CBJ — SaskPower has made a purchase agreement with Manitoba Hudro that will see up to 215 megawatts of electricity sent into Saskatchewan starting in 2022.

The new agreement is in addition to two existing power purchase agreements with Manitoba Hydro in 2015 and 2016.

SaskPower President & CEO Mike Marsh says the clean, hydroelectric power represents a significant step forward when it comes to reaching the utility’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

