Satori Intersects 3.03 g/t Au over 4.5 metres at Tartan Lake
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 13, 2017) -
Satori Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of a 2,045 metre drill program at the Company’s 100% owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (“Tartan Lake” or the “Project”) located in Flin Flon, Manitoba.
Commencing on June 12, 2017, the Company undertook a limited drill program focusing on the South Zone. Upon completion of the program a total of 2,045 metres were drilled in 6 diamond drill holes. The results of the program both confirmed and provided a basis for further exploration of the South Zone portion of the resource model, developed in November of 2016, which is found in the NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate in the “Tartan Lake Project Technical Report” authored by Mining Plus Canada Consulting, April, 2017. This most recent drilling intersected gold mineralization both along strike and down dip beyond the existing resource limits.
Interim CEO Bruce Reid Stated: “These drilling results at Tartan increase the zone of mineralization and provide the basis for a more focused drill program on the South Zone.”
Table 1 below indicates the significant results in grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) by hole for this program:
|Intersection
|Hole #
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length*
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Avg. Grade
(g/t Au)
|Length
(m)
|TL17-07
|212
|213
|1
|3.55
|3.55
|1.00
|TL17-07
|221
|222
|1
|2.59
|2.34
|6.00
|TL17-07
|222
|223
|1
|0.03
|TL17-07
|223
|224
|1
|0.25
|TL17-07
|224
|225
|1
|2.54
|TL17-07
|225
|226
|1
|6.72
|TL17-07
|226
|227
|1
|1.9
|TL17-07
|267
|268
|1
|0.62
|TL17-07
|268
|269
|1
|4.41
|2.07
|3.00
|TL17-07
|269
|270
|1
|1.17
|TL17-07
|282
|283
|1
|3.09
|2.16
|9.00
|TL17-07
|283
|284
|1
|0.87
|TL17-07
|284
|285
|1
|4.76
|TL17-07
|285
|286.6
|1.6
|2.67
|TL17-07
|286.6
|288
|1.4
|0.01
|TL17-07
|288
|289
|1
|0.15
|TL17-07
|289
|290
|1
|4.315
|TL17-07
|290
|291
|1
|1.985
|TL17-08
|205
|206
|1
|3.77
|2.85
|2.00
|TL17-08
|206
|207
|1
|1.92
|TL17-08
|216
|217
|1
|11.03
|2.55
|8.00
|TL17-08
|217
|218
|1
|0.045
|TL17-08
|218
|219
|1
|0.65
|TL17-08
|219
|219.72
|0.72
|1.71
|TL17-08
|219.72
|221
|1.28
|0.95
|TL17-08
|221
|222
|1
|0.025
|TL17-08
|222
|223
|1
|0.03
|TL17-08
|223
|224
|1
|6.175
|TL17-08
|238
|239
|1
|3.635
|2.15
|4.00
|TL17-08
|239
|240
|1
|1.7
|TL17-08
|240
|241
|1
|2.07
|TL17-08
|241
|242
|1
|1.19
|TL17-08
|299
|300
|1
|3.875
|3.88
|1.00
|TL17-08
|308
|309
|1
|1.41
|1.41
|1.00
|TL17-09
|49.01
|50.03
|1.02
|1.36
|1.36
|1.02
|TL17-09
|221.1
|222.53
|1.43
|1.17
|1.87
|2.21
|TL17-09
|222.53
|223.31
|0.78
|3.16
|TL17-10
|108
|109
|1
|1.14
|1.39
|4.00
|TL17-10
|109
|110
|1
|0.39
|TL17-10
|110
|111
|1
|1.66
|TL17-10
|111
|112
|1
|2.38
|TL17-11
|224
|225.58
|1.58
|3.91
|3.03
|4.45
|TL17-11
|225.58
|226.38
|0.8
|1.71
|TL17-11
|226.38
|227.54
|1.16
|4.54
|TL17-11
|227.54
|228.45
|0.91
|0.76
|TL11-12
|No significant results
|* The lengths indicated are core length samples and do not represent true width values.
Technical Information
The surface exploration drilling was conducted by Black Hawk Drilling of Smithers, British Columbia, and carried out under the supervision of Peter Karelse P.Geo., registered in the Province of Ontario, a Geological Consultant, who is a qualified person as defined by NI 43- 101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in gold exploration and development. All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Karelse. Samples were transported directly in secure containers from the Satori site in Flin Flon, Manitoba, to the TSL Laboratories (“TSL”) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL, which is an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 lab, assayed the samples using standard fire assay methods with a gravimetric finish. Certified standards are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one standard per 20 samples. Certified blanks are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one blank every 40 samples.
ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.
Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987 and 1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.
For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
