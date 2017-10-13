Satori Intersects 3.03 g/t Au over 4.5 metres at Tartan Lake

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 13, 2017) -

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Satori Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of a 2,045 metre drill program at the Company’s 100% owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (“Tartan Lake” or the “Project”) located in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Commencing on June 12, 2017, the Company undertook a limited drill program focusing on the South Zone. Upon completion of the program a total of 2,045 metres were drilled in 6 diamond drill holes. The results of the program both confirmed and provided a basis for further exploration of the South Zone portion of the resource model, developed in November of 2016, which is found in the NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate in the “Tartan Lake Project Technical Report” authored by Mining Plus Canada Consulting, April, 2017. This most recent drilling intersected gold mineralization both along strike and down dip beyond the existing resource limits.

Interim CEO Bruce Reid Stated: “These drilling results at Tartan increase the zone of mineralization and provide the basis for a more focused drill program on the South Zone.”

Table 1 below indicates the significant results in grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) by hole for this program:

Intersection Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Au

(g/t) Avg. Grade

(g/t Au) Length

(m) TL17-07 212 213 1 3.55 3.55 1.00 TL17-07 221 222 1 2.59 2.34 6.00 TL17-07 222 223 1 0.03 TL17-07 223 224 1 0.25 TL17-07 224 225 1 2.54 TL17-07 225 226 1 6.72 TL17-07 226 227 1 1.9 TL17-07 267 268 1 0.62 TL17-07 268 269 1 4.41 2.07 3.00 TL17-07 269 270 1 1.17 TL17-07 282 283 1 3.09 2.16 9.00 TL17-07 283 284 1 0.87 TL17-07 284 285 1 4.76 TL17-07 285 286.6 1.6 2.67 TL17-07 286.6 288 1.4 0.01 TL17-07 288 289 1 0.15 TL17-07 289 290 1 4.315 TL17-07 290 291 1 1.985 TL17-08 205 206 1 3.77 2.85 2.00 TL17-08 206 207 1 1.92 TL17-08 216 217 1 11.03 2.55 8.00 TL17-08 217 218 1 0.045 TL17-08 218 219 1 0.65 TL17-08 219 219.72 0.72 1.71 TL17-08 219.72 221 1.28 0.95 TL17-08 221 222 1 0.025 TL17-08 222 223 1 0.03 TL17-08 223 224 1 6.175 TL17-08 238 239 1 3.635 2.15 4.00 TL17-08 239 240 1 1.7 TL17-08 240 241 1 2.07 TL17-08 241 242 1 1.19 TL17-08 299 300 1 3.875 3.88 1.00 TL17-08 308 309 1 1.41 1.41 1.00 TL17-09 49.01 50.03 1.02 1.36 1.36 1.02 TL17-09 221.1 222.53 1.43 1.17 1.87 2.21 TL17-09 222.53 223.31 0.78 3.16 TL17-10 108 109 1 1.14 1.39 4.00 TL17-10 109 110 1 0.39 TL17-10 110 111 1 1.66 TL17-10 111 112 1 2.38 TL17-11 224 225.58 1.58 3.91 3.03 4.45 TL17-11 225.58 226.38 0.8 1.71 TL17-11 226.38 227.54 1.16 4.54 TL17-11 227.54 228.45 0.91 0.76 TL11-12 No significant results

* The lengths indicated are core length samples and do not represent true width values.

Technical Information

The surface exploration drilling was conducted by Black Hawk Drilling of Smithers, British Columbia, and carried out under the supervision of Peter Karelse P.Geo., registered in the Province of Ontario, a Geological Consultant, who is a qualified person as defined by NI 43- 101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in gold exploration and development. All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Karelse. Samples were transported directly in secure containers from the Satori site in Flin Flon, Manitoba, to the TSL Laboratories (“TSL”) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL, which is an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 lab, assayed the samples using standard fire assay methods with a gravimetric finish. Certified standards are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one standard per 20 samples. Certified blanks are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one blank every 40 samples.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987 and 1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.