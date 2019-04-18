Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces 2018 Year-End Reserves and 492% Increase in Proved Developed Producing Reserves Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces 2018 Year-End Reserves and 492% Increase in Proved Developed Producing Reserves CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEve & Co Announces Exercise of Warrants, Further Strengthens Balance SheetTDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred ShareBrixton Metals Provides Its Phase One 2019 Exploration Plans for the Atlin Goldfields Project