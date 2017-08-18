Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN–(Marketwired – Aug. 18, 2017) - Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:SMI)(FRANKFURT:SMK) held its annual general meeting on August 15th, 2017, in Saskatoon. Approximately 22.7 million shares, representing 15.6% of common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Saturn’s shareholders elected John Jeffrey, Scott Newman, Ivan Bergerman and Calvin Payne as the Company’s directors. The resolutions reappointed Davidson & Co. LLP as auditors and approved the amendment of the stock option plan to have 29,042,043 options reserved for issuance, as per the Company’s management information circular dated July 5th, 2017. Support for these resolutions ranged from 93.75 to 100% of the votes cast. The stock option plan amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We have undergone an extensive rebuilding process throughout these last several months. Our board and executive team worked with shareholders and incorporated their feedback for the company’s new direction. We remain focused to being accountable with our shareholders and appreciate their support through this exciting transition,” said John Jeffrey, CEO & Chairman of Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.

The biographies of Saturn’s board members and more details about the Company are available on www.saturnoil.com.

We seek safe Harbor.

About Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SMI)(FRANKFURT:SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn’s portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

To learn more, please visit: www.saturnoil.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SATURN OIL + GAS INC.

John Jeffrey, MBA – CEO & Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.