Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Closes $4.0 Million Private Placement Co-Led by Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Securities

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced (see news release dated October 24, 2018) brokered private placement of common share units (the “Units”) and flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”). The private placement consisted of 8,333,333 Units at a price of $0.24 per Unit and 8,333,333 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.24 per Flow-Through Share, for total gross proceeds of $4.0 million (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date hereof.

The Private Placement was brokered by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (together “the Agents”). The Agents were paid a commission comprised of a cash fee equal to 7.3% of the gross proceeds plus the reimbursement of expenses and issued 7.3% of the total issue in Agents’ Unit option warrants (“Agents’ Warrants”) and 5% of the total issue in Units. Each Agents’ Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $0.24 per Agents’ Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date hereof.

Under the Private Placement, officers and directors of the Company purchased 338,667 Units. Their participation is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101″). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Private Placement nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the Private Placement involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, as the Company was not aware of the insider’s participation in the Private Placement at such time.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for operations and potential land acquisitions.

All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

