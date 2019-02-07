Sault Ste Marie: We’re Hiring

Thursday, February 7, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Sault Ste Marie - Ontario

CBJ — The city of Sault Ste Marie in northern Ontario has put out a notice to the public that it is looking for trained workers to fill several hundred jobs.

Sault Ste. Marie officials believe a number of workers at the GM plant in Oshawa would be ideal candidates to fill many of the positions — if they are willing to relocate. GM is shutting down the Oshawa facility in December, putting about 2,600 people out of work.

Of the 300 jobs currently available to be filled about 250 of them are for Algoma Steel.

There are also jobs in information technology, finance and a burgeoning film industry in the city of about 75,000 people.

