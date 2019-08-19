Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Savanna Capital Corp. Executes First Amendment to the Letter Agreement With Varianz Corp. Savanna Capital Corp. Executes First Amendment to the Letter Agreement With Varianz Corp. CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAmerican Pacific Mining Announces Filing of Notice of Intent for Tuscarora DrillingPurpose Investments Inc. Confirms the Automatic Conversion of Class A Units into Class T Units of Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share FundSteppe Gold Announces Director Resignation