Savanna Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savanna Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: SAC.P) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Deborah Battiston as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company and Mr. Fred Leigh as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Battiston is a CPA-CGA who holds BA in Economics from the University of Guelph and has over 20 years of financial management experience. Ms. Battiston has broad public company and mining expertise having served as CFO for a multitude of public resource sector companies. Ms. Battiston has managed the financial departments of numerous successful domestic and international organizations through exploration, development and into production.

Mr. Leigh has been involved in the junior resource sector for more than 30 years and has had a significant role as founder, director and/or investor in many public companies

The appointment of Ms. Battiston and Mr. Leigh follows the resignation of Mr. Robin Gamley as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company and Mr. Mike Leo as a Director of the Company.

About Savanna Capital Corp.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) listed on the TSX-V.

