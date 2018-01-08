Savari Joins Forces with Qualcomm to Support Cellular-V2X Platform for Enhanced Road Safety and Future Autonomous Driving

LAS VEGAS, NV and SANTA CLARA, CA–(Marketwired – January 08, 2018) – Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company, today announced that it is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to deliver a comprehensive Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) solution. As part of the working relationship, Savari provides key software components for C-V2X modules featuring the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset.

This solution is designed to deliver C-V2X communication capabilities, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastrucutre (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), in support for automotive safety and Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles. As a key V2X software provider for the 9150 C-V2X chipset, Savari delivers a robust suite of features designed to enhance safety consciousness and support advanced autonomous driving features.

C-V2X features include:

Direct communications: C-V2X direct communications supports enhanced range and reliability without relying on cellular network assistance or coverage.

Non line-of-sight sensing: C-V2X offers 360° awareness beyond visual sight which works at night and in bad weather situations.

Conveying intent: C-V2X can be used to share intent, sensor data, and path planning information with other vehicles to help improve the level of predictability.

Local mapping with real time context: C-V2X is designed to broadcast updated lane-specific maps that update lane closures, accidents and traffic in real time.

5G compatibility: C-V2X is a V2X technology with a clear evolution path to 5G and is designed to be backward/forward compatible.

Auto manufacturers, wireless system providers, road operators, and municipalities are currently working with Savari and Qualcomm Technologies to help accelerate C-V2X technology development and commercialization. Efforts are currently underway to utilize C-V2X technology in multiple trials around the world. C-V2X is expected to be ready for commercial deployment in vehicles for 2020.

Savari is the industry leader in delivering cutting edge V2X solutions for automotive and smart city deployments. Savari’s MobiWAVE™ On-Board Units (OBUs), StreetWAVE™ Road-Side Units (RSUs), V2X middleware and over 50 V2X applications are deployed in over a dozen V2X smart city deployments.

Savari will showcase its C-V2X solutions live at CES® in the Smart Cities Pavilion in the Westgate Hall booth #2201 and at the Qualcomm Technologies automotive booth #5616 in the North Hall. For more information about Savari’s V2X solutions for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation infrastructure, please visit savari.net.

Comments on the News

“As the automotive world pushes towards 5G technology, the imminent commercialization of C-V2X is demonstrating how wireless communications is transforming the industry, paving the path towards advanced safety and autonomous driving. Savari is committed to building upon the foundation we’ve laid as the world’s leading V2X technology provider, and we look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver these solutions to the world. Through this collaboration, Savari is positioned to be a core software provider in upcoming cars and handheld devices,” said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari.

“Qualcomm Technologies remains committed in bringing the best solutions and products to support the present and future of the automotive industry. We are pleased to work with ecosystem leaders like Savari as we move towards the commercialization of C-V2X and 5G, which will aid in turning vehicles into platforms for innovation, new services and business models,” said Nakul Duggal, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world’s roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company pioneered V2X radio technology, which is crucial for vehicles to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 of automation. The technology allows vehiclkes to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.