Savaria Announces the Appointment of a New Member to Its Management Team

LAVAL, Québec, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) (« Savaria » or the « Corporation »), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sylvain Aubry as Chief Legal Officer effective March 26, 2018. As part of his duties, Mr. Aubry will be responsible for the legal affairs of all of Savaria.

“Sylvain brings expertise to our management team with his knowledge acquired since the beginning of his career and particularly during the last 14 years at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. We believe his skills and experience will enable him to contribute to our value creation strategy for our shareholders through organic growth and acquisitions,” declared Savaria’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcel Bourassa.

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of North America’s leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, elevators for home and commercial use, as well as ceiling lifts. Following its recent acquisition, Savaria also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, mattress overlays and foam pillows for the retail market and certain products for the industrial market, primarily foam products. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold. Savaria records around 66% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers in North America and employs some 800 people. Its plants are located in Laval and Magog (Quebec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario), Greenville (South Carolina), Huizhou (China) and Brisbane (Australia).

For further information:

