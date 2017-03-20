SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2017 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Monday, March 20, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE MKT:NG) will release its first quarter financial results after market close April 3, 2017. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place April 4, 2017 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast:          www.novagold.com/investors/events/  
North American callers:           1-866-426-5215 
International callers:           1-704-908-0398 
Conference ID:           90447178 

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email [email protected].

CONTACT: NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Erin O’Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist 

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
