SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Third Quarter 2017 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE American:NG) will release its third quarter financial results after market close October 3, 2017. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place October 4, 2017 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events/
|North American callers:
|1-855-475-2134
|International callers:
|1-661-378-9964
|Conference ID:
|87572517
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Erin O’Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
