SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Third Quarter 2017 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE American:NG) will release its third quarter financial results after market close October 3, 2017. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place October 4, 2017 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

     
Webcast:    www.novagold.com/investors/events/ 
North American callers:    1-855-475-2134
International callers:   1-661-378-9964
Conference ID:   87572517
     

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Erin O’Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

 

