Savvy Smartphone Features

MISSION, KS–(Marketwired – Feb 27, 2017) – (Family Features) People love their smartphones. To dig deeper, Motorola surveyed nearly 12,000 adults for its Global Mobile Value Index research to identify the most desired features. Learn more at Motorola.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free — with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.