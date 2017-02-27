Monday, February 27, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Telecom News | Savvy Smartphone Features

Savvy Smartphone Features

MISSION, KS–(Marketwired – Feb 27, 2017) – (Family Features) People love their smartphones. To dig deeper, Motorola surveyed nearly 12,000 adults for its Global Mobile Value Index research to identify the most desired features. Learn more at Motorola.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free — with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

Recommended
TriStar Reports Results of Castelo de Sonhos Metallurgical Tests
Qeexo’s FingerSense Technology Featured in Huawei P10 and P10 Plus