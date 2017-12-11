SC Railing Renamed Trex Commercial Products

WINCHESTER, VA–(Marketwired – December 11, 2017) – SC Railing, the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of custom architectural railings, has taken on a new — but renowned — name. Effective today, the company, recently acquired by Trex Company, has been renamed Trex Commercial Products. In addition to more closely aligning the subsidiary with its new corporate parent, the name change establishes Trex® as a major brand name in the commercial building arena.

“SC Railing has earned a reputation as the ‘go-to’ railing supplier for commercial architects and specifiers,” said James E. Cline, president and CEO of Trex Company. “From stadiums and large public works to universities and hospitals, SC Railing has been involved with many of the largest and most recognized commercial building projects in the country. We look forward to carrying on that legacy and to serving an even wider audience with Trex Commercial Products.”

For previous, current and potential customers of SC Railing, Cline emphasizes that the company name is the only thing that is changing. Trex Commercial Products will operate out of the existing SC Company facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN and Fort Mill, SC, and will continue to be managed by the same leadership team and sales network.

“All of the things that have made SC Railing a supplier of choice — our people, our products and our commitment to customer service — will remain unchanged,” noted John Lewis, CEO of SC Company and now President and CEO of Trex Commercial Products. “If anything, these assets will become even stronger thanks to the tremendous resources now at our disposal as part of the Trex family.”

Formed in 1996, Trex invented and has continually defined and perfected the composite decking category, becoming the world’s leading composite decking brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. With annual sales in excess of $450 million, Trex has the largest market share of composite decking in North America and leads the industry on a global scale with product currently sold in more than 45 countries.

While historically focused on the residential outdoor living market, Trex has sought to increase its business and strengthen its position in the commercial building arena. The acquisition and renaming of SC Railing to Trex Commercial Products affords the company an instant entry into this market, while further diversifying the company’s portfolio.

“Like SC Railing, the Trex name is synonymous with high-performance and innovation,” added Lewis. “We are proud and excited to take on this new distinction as our companies join forces to create an industry powerhouse to serve both the commercial and residential building markets.”

Trex Commercial Products offers premium, custom-designed engineered railing solutions designed for stadium and arena facilities, as well as more standardized architectural and aluminum railing systems, which target commercial and high-rise applications. The business is part of Trex Commercial Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Trex Company, which launched in conjunction with the SC Company acquisition in July. Within this subsidiary is SC Company’s other successful business, Staging Concepts, a leading supplier of staging equipment for the global performing arts, sports and event production markets.

For more information, visit TrexCommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial Products, Inc.

Trex Commercial Products is a subsidiary of Trex Company (NYSE: TREX). The subsidiary is comprised of two distinct companies, including Trex Commercial Products, the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of custom architectural railings, and Staging Concepts, a leading supplier of staging equipment for the global performing arts, sports and event production markets. For more information, visit TrexCommercial.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).