SceneDoc Expands Presence in Tennessee

Murfreesboro, TN, July 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SceneDoc, public safety’s new standard for data collection, will be attending the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) Annual Conference, August 2-5 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The TACP Annual Conference offers a venue for SceneDoc to announce their recent expansion within the Brentwood Police Department. Having doubled their subscription, Brentwood’s Chief of Police and TACP President Jeff Hughes had this to say: “We continue to expand our use of SceneDoc to meet our initiatives to save money and reduce administrative overhead. Two clear benefits delivered by SceneDoc.”

Evolutionary for police, SceneDoc turns citation data, paperwork and notes into real-time searchable and actionable intelligence. It’s saving front-line officers an hour per shift, increasing the quality of information being gathered and provides all parties involved, the ability to find and share this information down the line, on-demand and in near real-time.

Six months ago, SceneDoc launched a ‘mobile first’ offering for eCitations as a follow up to their flagship product, Collect. This latest module of the platform has been quickly gaining traction around the globe.

The company recently was awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

Whether it’s reporting at the point of need, electronic citations, digital notebooks or crash reporting, you’ll want to have a look at what the SceneDoc platform can do. To schedule a demonstration at this year’s conference or for additional information, please visit www.scenedoc.com or stop by SceneDoc’s booth (45) on the exhibit floor.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s new standard for data collection. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product, provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com.

CONTACT: Scott Bolton SceneDoc, Marketing scott.bolton@scenedoc.com 855.400.0948