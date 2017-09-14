Schedule It Hires VP of Operations as Company Reaches Transaction Processing and Call Volume Milestones

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY–(Marketwired – September 14, 2017) – Schedule It, an insurtech startup specializing in automating property and casualty (P&C) claim adjustment scheduling, is pleased to announce the addition of Michelle Tonietti-Goodman to the team as vice president of operations.

Tonietti-Goodman’s customer experience skills come at an ideal time to help Schedule It address the record number of claims which must be scheduled for inspection in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Tonietti-Goodman’s more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and customer relations will inject new energy, organization and direction into the fast-paced, all hands, on deck nature of Schedule It’s work. Previously the director of marketing and sales support for Bluegrass Cellular, Inc., Tonietti-Goodman’s passion for the customer matches up well with the corporate ethos in the Schedule It corporate offices.

“Schedule It represents more than just a job to me,” said Michelle Tonietti-Goodman. “The faster insurance claims can be inspected by adjusters in the field, the faster homeowners, business owners and other individuals affected by major CAT events can get back to their lives. I’m looking forward to being a part of not just an industry solution, but a people solution as well.”

Schedule It specializes in automating scheduling, routing, mapping, and file note completion for P&C insurance adjusters. All levels of adjusters are supported, including those working for insurers, independent adjusting (IA) firms, or independently. Schedule It’s solutions far surpass an individual adjuster’s routing speed to ensure maximum productivity for highly-motivated, competitive adjusters, and to speed claim resolution time for affected policyholders. Schedule It helps insurers close claims faster and reduce loss adjustment expenses (LAE), and adjusters spend less time scheduling and more time adjusting claims.

“We’re currently scheduling nearly 1,000 claims a day for adjusters in the field who just want to close claims faster for affected policyholders,” said Rebecca Wheeling, co-founder & CEO of Schedule It. “Schedule It is the only solution in the marketplace today focused on making the adjuster more productive by handling administrative tasks, like scheduling and completion of claim notes, in the most efficient way possible. Our technology decreases traditional received to contact timeframes from days to minutes.”

With an unusually active hurricane season already underway, Schedule It is ramping up for longer hours and higher call volumes.

About Schedule It

Schedule It is a technology and service provider specializing in automating scheduling, routing, mapping, and file note completion for any property and casualty (P&C) insurance adjuster, including those working for insurers, independent adjusting (IA) firms, and independently. Schedule It’s solutions, the Personal Scheduling Assistant (PSA) service and the Schedule It Pro (SIP) automated scheduling solution, optimize routing to maximize productivity for adjusters, close claims faster and reduce loss adjustment expenses (LAE). For more details please visit www.scheduleit.io.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/14/11G145487/Images/Michelle_pic-a30e869ea820b50c8952717c861798b5.JPG